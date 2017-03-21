Chocoholic in court: The great chocolate heist of 2017

The chocolate is everywhere in the gift shop of the Cadbury factory in Dunedin.

A CAPRICORN COAST man was so hungry and so broke; he stole chocolate from the same shop two nights in a row.

Lawrence Samuel Kane's defence lawyer, Grant Cagney told the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday his client was unemployed at the time.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to the theft offences, which occurred on January 28 and 29 at the Cedar Park Supermarket.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Lawrence stole $28.99 of chocolate in total between the two offences, taking 12 Kit Kats and six Picnics from the shop around 8pm both nights.

She said police spoke with him about the thefts on February 18 and he admitted to police he had no money and was hungry at the time of the offences.

Ms Marsden said he also admitted he was an alcoholic and had poor money management skills.

The court heard his criminal history was five-pages long and included similar dishonesty offences.

He was fined $500 and ordered to pay restitution of $28.99.