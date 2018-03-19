Chocolate Hills' sweet milestone

THE HOARE CLAN: Siblings Charlie, Stuart, Ray,Alan Thelma and Edna with Ken O'Dowd and Matt Canavan and ACFSA chair Nanette Aitken-MacDonald.

FOR the past 102 years, Chocolate Hills has remained part of the Hoare family.

Last Friday, owner Stuart Hoare, 80, was presented with a certificate by Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd to mark the 100-year milestone.

Stuart, who still manages the property, 130km west of Rockhampton, inherited it from his father Alfred.

The certificate and a brass plaque, was arranged by the ACFSA, a group that encourages Australia's rural families to apply for an award to mark 100 years on their property.

"The whole idea behind the Century Farm concept is that there's a disconnect between urbanised people and rural people and what they wanted to do was try and create something to connect people from the city back to their roots in the country,” Stuart's nephew Barry Hoare said.

Senator Canavan credited Queensland's pioneering families for their hard work and for making the state "what it is today”.

"Agriculture is one of the backbones of country Queensland and I congratulate the Hoare family at Chocolate Hills and the many other families across the state who have reached a century on their properties as well,” Senator Canavan said.

Mr O'Dowd also congratulated the Hoare family and thanked them for their contribution to their community.

"It's exciting to mark this occasion with the Hoare family who has long been great and generous contributors to the Dingo community,” Mr O'Dowd said.