CHOPPED: Livingstone scraps 6 bushfire recovery projects

Luke Nixon (centre) talks about plans to rebuild his home which was destroyed by last November's Cobraball bushfires with Crs Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood. Photo Darryn Nufer.

IN A GAME of switcheroo, Livingstone Shire has put six bushfire recovery projects it originally deemed “priority projects” on the backburner, and replaced them with seven new ones.

Only one project from the initial list survived.

In February under the leadership of then mayor Bill Ludwig, the council decided how it would spend $1m in bushfire recovery funding granted by the Federal Government following November’s Cobraball disaster.

Councillors signed off on seven priority projects from a wishlist which totalled more than $11m.

But last month, the new team of councillors under Mayor Andy Ireland, had a change of heart.

The only project they retained for this $1m slice of funding (plus a subsequent $300,000 sweetener secured on top) was the upgrade to New Zealand Gully Road - 3.1km including clearing and resheeting of 50 per cent, and clearing 10m wide.

PROJECTS CHOPPED:

1) Gravel Pit Road to Tookers Road – Upgraded to allow northern brigades

access;

2) Sealing of Grandbower Road;

3) 221 Lake Mary Road – about 400 metres of bitumen in front of new rural fire

brigade location;

4) Construction of turnaround at end of Maries Road, which allows linkage to

breaks;

5) Entrance from road to driveway apron at Coowonga Rural Fire Brigade;

6) Construction of access from road to concrete apron of Nerimbera Rural Fire

Brigade.

NEW PROJECTS ADDED:

1) Generator installations at Woodbury Water Treatment Plant and Kellys Dam Water

Pump Station;

2) Upgrade of spatial imagery for all of shire;

3) Upgrade to Marlborough helipad;

4) Bushfire resilience budget;

5) Construction of 2.5 kilometres of fire trail within the existing road reserve between

Coucom Road and Sawmill Road;

6) Upgrade 700 metres of fire trail within the existing road reserve from Ch 1300 of

Cabbage Tree Creek Road towards Dairy Inn Road;

7) Two wheel drive access, being Mapes Road link to Byfield Road.

RETAINED:

1) Upgrade to New Zealand Gully Road - 3.1km including clearing and resheeting of 50 per cent, and clearing 10m wide.

