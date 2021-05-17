Chopper called for late night quad bike accident at Byfield

A group of people were injured in a quad bike accident in the Byfield National Park area late on Sunday night.

Queensland Ambulance Service called the RACQ Capricorn Rescue for assistance at 11pm for the treatment of three patients who had fallen from a quad bike.

The three patients, two males and one female, were riding together across a heavily vegetated road within the forestry when they hit a tree which was laying across the road hidden by the grass.

The three occupants were thrown clear of the vehicle.

One male in his 30s suffered head and body injuries which required intubation on scene by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue on-board doctor and QAS critical care paramedic.

He was transported through to Rockhampton Hospital for further scans.

The remaining patients, suffered suspected broken ribs, cut and abrasions and were taken to Rockhampton via road ambulance.