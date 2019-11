A MAN has rolled a quad bike prompting the dispatch of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

Paramedics were called at 4.15 to Thompsons Point and Balnagowan Rd, Thompsons Point to reports of a 35 year-old male who couldn't mobilise.

It was later reported he may have a fractured hip.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the chopper has been called.