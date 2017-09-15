Chopper called in to extinguish Cap Coast bushfire

Helicopter has been called in to deal with the blaze.

Helicopter has been called in to deal with the blaze. Tanya Easterby

A WATER helicopter has been called in to assist with a bushfire which broke out yesterday afternoon is still posing problems for fire fighters on the Capricorn Coast.

The fire, located in Farmborough, saw QFES crews attempt to back burn it towards the beach.

It is believed the fire was no accessible in Miraweena Ave so the chopper was called upon.

No properties are at threat and the crews are working to bring it under control.

Farnborough residents may be affected by a smoke haze into the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Overnight QFES crews were also called to a vehicle on fire in Moongan.

Reports of a large explosion attracted the crews where a vehicle - understood to be an excavator - was ablaze.

The officers were able to deal with the fire.