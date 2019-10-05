Chopper called to scene after vehicle hits cattle on highway

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to Bajool on Friday night following a vehicle vs cattle accident.

THE CHOPPER was called to an accident on Friday night as a vehicle hit cattle on the Bruce Highway.

The incident occurred around 10pm, 20 kilometres south of Rockhampton, near Bajool.

The occupants of the vehicle managed to relocate the vehicle to a nearby address before requesting medical assistance.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue landed nearby the scene and delivered the flight medical crew to further assist ground crews in location.

A male in his 50s and a female in her late teens were treated for head injuries.

The patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition via ambulance for further treatment.

This comes after the Capricorn Hwy was closed for a few hours on Thursday night following a cattle truck rollover 40kms east of Duaringa.