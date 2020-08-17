Chopper, coastguard answer call for help as boat sinks

Image from the EPIRB task this morning at Yeppoon from RACQ Capricorn Rescue

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority in Canberra after an emergency beacon was activated off the Yeppoon coast.

It was reported a 6.6 metre boat carrying four people on board was reportedly taking on water just after 8am this morning when those on board the vessel activated their EPIRB.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue crew prepared the aircraft for a water winch and departed base just before 9am.

The coastguard and chopper were called to the incident off Yeppoon coast.

Tracking the signal from the EPIRB led the Rescue300 crew just off the Yeppoon coast where the vessel was receiving assistance from the Yeppoon Coastguard, who was also tasked to assist in the rescue mission.

Rescue300 provided aerial support to the situation before they were stood down from the task and returned to base.