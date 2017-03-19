Chopper crash survivors to be airlifted to Brisbane

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service found the missing men after crew spotted their partially submerged chopper on the eastern side of Curtis Island

UPDATE 11AM: THE two men injured in a helicopter crash near Curtis Island are expected to be airlifted to Brisbane today.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokesperson this morning said the men, a 56-year-old from Margate and a 61-year-old from Scarborough, were in a stable condition awaiting transfer.

UPDATE 9.10AM: ONE of the Curtis Island air-crash survivors had spinal injuries and was at risk of being submerged by the incoming tide in crocodile infested waters when the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crew found him.

The aircrew using night vision goggles had been conducting a second search flight around 10pm focussing on a particular area near Keppel Creek when they discovered submerged wreckage of a Bell 206 JetRanger helicopter.

Upon landing, two survivors were discovered in a critical condition suffering from spinal injuries and severe dehydration.

The on board Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Paramedic along with the aircrew of Rescue 300 immediately provided life-saving medical assistance.

Both patients were quickly prepared for flight and transported back to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

An RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman said the aircraft was carrying a personal distress beacon, however the survivors were unable to activate it due to it being located in the submerged helicopter.

It is believed the helicopter experienced mechanical issues prior to ditching in the water sometime around midday Friday.

Rescue 300 had conducted a flight in the late afternoon, where further floating items were recovered after luggage, an esky and fishing rods, were spotted floating in waters off Sea Hill, Curtis Island. about 60km SE of Rockhampton around 12.20pm yesterday.

One item of interest was a piece of luggage that coincidently belonged to a gentlemen that was on a fishing trip, travelling in a Bell 206 JetRanger helicopter.

Upon further investigation by Queensland Police, it was discovered that the private helicopter had not arrived at its destination as planned and was overdue.

4.50am: A 12-hour search for a missing helicopter off the Central Queensland coast ended shortly after midnight when two badly injured men were located on a beach near Curtis Island.

The air and sea search had commenced after a number of items, including luggage, an esky and fishing rods, were spotted floating in waters off Sea Hill, Curtis Island. about 60km SE of Rockhampton around 12.20pm yesterday.

The missing men, the pilot and the one passenger, were found by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service after it spotted their partially submerged chopper on the eastern side of Curtis Island and landed on a nearby beach.

A search of the area by the crew located the injured men lying on the beach.

Both men, a 56-year-old from Margate and a 61-year-old from Scarborough, had sustained serious injuries and were transported to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

