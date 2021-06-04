Menu
An RACQ CQ Rescue is on its way to St Lawrence, south of Mackay. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

Chopper crew on way to rescue man after horse fall

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
4th Jun 2021 12:25 PM
A helicopter rescue crew is on its way to help a man after he fell off a horse at St Lawrence, almost two hours south of Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two crews were called to the property along St Lawrence Rd just before 11am.

He said a man in his mid-60s was suffering possible neck, shoulder and rib injuries.

It is understood the horse was 15-hands high.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman at noon said a helicopter crew was still flying to the private property.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a crew was also called to help.

