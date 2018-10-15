Menu
A rescue chopper is racing to Noosa with reports of an unconscious man in the water.
A rescue chopper is racing to Noosa with reports of an unconscious man in the water.
Chopper, paramedics race to rescue man in 'critical' way

Matty Holdsworth
by
15th Oct 2018 8:13 AM | Updated: 8:58 AM

A RESCUE chopper and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics have raced to Noosa where an "unconscious" man in a "critical" condition is trapped in the water.

The man was seen at Dolphin Point, along the Coastal Trek at Noosa National Park at 7.40am.

QAS media say the man is "having trouble" in the water and are on scene, in the staging position. 

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was in a "critical" condition. 

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards were the first responders and assisted the unconscious man out of the water and gave him CPR.

An SLS media spokesman said Dolphin Point is located in a "blackspot" area, making assists tricky.

"Anywhere from Peregian to Tee Tree Bay is in our blackspot area. It is where we have the most high-risk incidents."

The conditions in the area are described as "very dangerous" by the Bureau of Meteorology.

More to come.

