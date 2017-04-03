Chopper pilot on flood rescue mission near Rocky

Cameron Parker looks out over flooded paddocks at Yaamba in an image posted to his Facebook page.

AN ALTON Downs pilot is one of many local heroes emerging as major flooding impacts the region.

Cameron Parker, who trains and breeds performance horses, has spent the last few days aerial mustering cattle off the Fitzroy River through tributaries north of Yaamba to higher ground.

As at 9am today, the Fitzroy River at Yaamba was at 13.80m and 'rising fast'.

While Mr Parker was not available to speak with The Morning Bulletin this morning, videos and posts on his Facebook page Cameron Parker Performance Horses highlight his efforts.

Paddocks near Rocky flood: Rockhampton pilot on a rescue mission at Yaamba.

Mr Parker this morning posted videos of himself swimming cattle through tributaries at Yaamba yesterday to higher ground.

"Yaamba is just upstream from Rockhampton and graziers here have time to get prepared," Mr Parker said.

FLOODED: The Fitzroy River near Yaamba is approaching a major flood level.

On Saturday Mr Parker posted footage of cattle on the McKenzie River waiting for the flood water to recede.

"The levels up there are above the 1991 level and there has been so much devastation and loss and our thoughts are with all these graziers," Mr Parker said on social media.

"These cattle are some of the lucky ones to have high ground to stand on and luckily the water is falling and not staying up for a day as predicted.

"It has fallen 1.279m (approx.) since the peak yesterday at 12-1pm. Readings on phone recording are now 16.99m at 410pm 1/4/17. These cattle will survive and others will be found downstream on other properties up to months later."

The Morning Bulletin hope to speak with Mr Parker later today.