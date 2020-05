Rescue 300 at a remote island north of Rockhampton for a man who suffered a suspected stroke.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a remote island approximately 70 miles north of Rockhampton for a man who suffered suspected stroke-like symptoms.

Rescue 300 left base at 8.35am and landed on the island.

The on-board medical team assessed and secured the patient for transport to Rockhampton Hospital.