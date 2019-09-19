Chopper spots man lighting fires in QLD

A man has been arrested after allegedly lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls in Queensland’s Whitsundays and ramming a police car with his vehicle.

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls in Queensland's Whitsundays and ramming a police car with his vehicle.

The man was on Wednesday about 3pm allegedly seen by a helicopter pilot lighting fires at Palm Grove.

When police located the man he allegedly rammed their car with his vehicle, prompting officers to shoot at it.

"The man was taken to Proserpine Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the collision," Queensland Police said in a statement.

"The two officers are in hospital being treated for minor injuries due to the collision."

A crime scene has been declared and officers will continue to investigate.

Burnt-out bushland in Peregian Beach, Queensland.

The current bushfire emergency has shown no sign of easing in northern NSW and southern Queensland.

It's been a rough period for large parts of Queensland, where dry storms run the risk of sparking fires given tinderbox conditions.

One community at serious risk again is Stanthorpe, where a fire destroyed four homes as the Queensland bushfire crisis was sparked in early September.

Detectives say it was lit accidentally at Plant Road on September 6. They are part of a special taskforce that has already determined more than 10 blazes across the state were caused by accident, reckless behaviour or deliberate actions.

About 30 fires were still burning across the state on Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms popped up in southeast Queensland.

"Damaging wind gusts, large hail and dry lightning are all possible," the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Queenslanders were warned lightning with little or no rain could spark fires in the afternoon and evening before conditions eased later on Tuesday.

An emergency was briefly declared west of Brisbane on Tuesday afternoon before fire crews contained a blaze at Redlands Plains.