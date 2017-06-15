26°
Chopper to airlift injured elderly man after crash

Melanie Plane
| 15th Jun 2017 12:28 PM
Ambulance
Ambulance Trevor Veale

AN ELDERLY man suffering neck and chest injuries is about to be airlifted from a crash on the Burnett Hwy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed emergency crews were called to the Burnett Hwy, near the intersection of Cannindah Rd about 20km out of Monto just before 11am.

The spokesman said a single vehicle with two elderly people on board had rolled and while the pair were not trapped, they were injured.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said an elderly female had been transported in a stable condition to Monto Hospital via road however an elderly male in the vehicle was going to be airlifted.

"He is in a stable condition but has suffered neck and chest injuries,” the spokeswoman said.

It is understood a Bundaberg based helicopter has been called to perform the airlift.

More to come.

