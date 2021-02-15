Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter.
Chopper to airlift woman with head injury from cow encounter

Melanie Plane
15th Feb 2021 6:07 PM
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was called to a property southwest of Rockhampton Monday afternoon after a woman was knocked over by a cow.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were treating a woman for head injuries after the encounter with a cow on a property at Jambin.

She said the woman was a in a serious but stable condition.

Paramedics are expected to transport the woman to a nearby location to meet the rescue chopper, which will likely airlift her to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

