Chopper visits Rocky school to teach students road safety

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday as part of RACQ's Streets Ahead Education program.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday as part of RACQ's Streets Ahead Education program. RACQ

STUDENTS at Glemmore State School had an exciting visitor yesterday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday. RACQ

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed on their school oval as part of RACQ's Streets Ahead education program.

The program teaches students the importance of road safety as they heard from the RACQ's education team.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday. RACQ

The primary school students got an up close and person look at the chopper and the crew spoke about how vital the service is for the region.

A past chopper patient, Finn, also spoke to the students about his motorcycle accident and the lessons he learnt from his experience.

The presentation aims at empowering the students to understand the importance of bike safety.