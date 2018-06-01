Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday as part of RACQ's Streets Ahead Education program.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday as part of RACQ's Streets Ahead Education program. RACQ
Community

Chopper visits Rocky school to teach students road safety

vanessa jarrett
by
1st Jun 2018 3:54 PM

STUDENTS at Glemmore State School had an exciting visitor yesterday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday. RACQ

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed on their school oval as part of RACQ's Streets Ahead education program.

The program teaches students the importance of road safety as they heard from the RACQ's education team.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service visited Glenmore State School students on Friday. RACQ

The primary school students got an up close and person look at the chopper and the crew spoke about how vital the service is for the region.

A past chopper patient, Finn, also spoke to the students about his motorcycle accident and the lessons he learnt from his experience.

The presentation aims at empowering the students to understand the importance of bike safety.

glenmore state school racq capricorn helicopter rescue road safety
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Group of juveniles involved in Yeppoon thefts

    Group of juveniles involved in Yeppoon thefts

    Crime Senior Sergeant Robert Barclay confirmed enforcement had been taken

    Remembering Jeff: 'Lost at sea but never lost in our hearts'

    Remembering Jeff: 'Lost at sea but never lost in our hearts'

    Community Mates make touching tribute to deckhand who went missing at sea

    Mining giant set to inject $1 million into Moura community

    premium_icon Mining giant set to inject $1 million into Moura community

    Breaking Anglo American responds to social impacts from Gibihi Road closure

    Could your picture help welcome people to our region?

    premium_icon Could your picture help welcome people to our region?

    Community Residents are being asked to share their favourite images.

    Local Partners