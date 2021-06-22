CHO’s goal for Queensland as she steps up as next Governor

Dr Jeannette Young has already set herself an incredible challenge when she moves on as the state’s Chief Health Officer to become its Governor.

She has navigated the state through one the biggest pandemics in history - and now Jeannette Young will chart a new path as Queensland's next Governor, vowing to try and make the state smoke-free.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the historic appointment yesterday - marking the first time in Queensland that women have simultaneously held the role of Premier, Governor and Chief Justice.

But Dr Young, 58, won't be totally leaving her passion for health behind when she ascends to her new job, revealing plans to back in organisations that promote healthy living.

In an interview with The Courier-Mail, Dr Young said she was looking forward to serving Queenslanders in a "new way" after more than 15 years as the state's top doctor.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young after it was announced at a press conference in Brisbane that she will be the new Governor of Queensland. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

"The Premier asked me on Friday and I said I would be absolutely delighted, thrilled, honoured," the outgoing Chief Health Officer said.

"It's such a privilege. I can't over-estimate it.

"I think it's exciting. We've got so many women in our state who've reached these very senior positions.

"Young women, due to the work by all of the women ahead of us, can aspire to do anything they choose."

Dr Young will remain as Chief Health Officer over the coming months while Covid vaccinations continue, before taking on her new job on November 1, replacing incumbent Governor Paul de Jersey.

She has already singled out health as an ongoing focus when she takes on the vice-regal role.

"I'll find out when I speak to the Governor's staff about the sorts of organisations that I can be patron of," Dr Young said.

"But I hope … I can be patron of organisations that really promote healthy living, so physical activity and healthy food are just critical going forward.

"I hope through patronage I'll be able to support those sorts of agencies."

Dr Jeannette Young and her husband Professor Graeme Nimmo. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Dr Young also wants to see Queensland become smoke-free by continuing to drive down smoking rates - down to 9 per cent under her current leadership.

"I hope that (smoking rates) continue to decrease," she said.

"As an individual thing that anyone could so for themselves, that's the most important.

"I can remember as a junior doctor, having to ask patients lying in their hospital bed could they please put out their cigarette because I couldn't listen to their lungs properly and I was worried."

Dr Young started her career in Sydney, later working as an emergency doctor before moving into hospital management after having a baby - and was later appointed Chief Health Officer in 2005.

The mother of two grown-up daughters has become a familiar face to many Queenslanders in the past year as she oversaw the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I never expected to have something like this happen and it's been an awful time for people, it really has been," Dr Young said yesterday.

"To have such a fantastic team that I knew we could stand up and we could get through this together, I think that's been my proudest moment.

"It's what everyone else has done and what the Queensland population has done."

Former Queensland premier Peter Beattie and Dr Jeanette Young in 2006, the year after she was appointed the state’s Chief Health Officer. Picture: Annette Dew

At the official announcement on Monday - following another COVID-19 update - Dr Young said it would be "a real privilege to be able to go across our wonderful state and talk to Queenslanders throughout the state".

"They have given up so much for us to be where we are and for me to have that true honour and privilege to go out and talk to people is unbelievable," she said.

As she announced the appointment - her only since becoming Premier in 2015 - Ms Palaszczuk said she was quite sure that Dr Young would be the "people's governor".

"People across Queensland have stopped me and have said to me 'Dr Young is going to be our governor'," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"And that's exactly what is going to happen and I thank Queenslanders for doing that."

Ms Palaszczuk paid tribute to Mr de Jersey for his service to the state, saying he had forged a path of inclusiveness and had travelled widely across Queensland - as well as welcoming many more people into Government House.

"I will miss his warmth and wisdom and thank the Governor and (his wife) Kaye for their service," she said.

Mr de Jersey took to social media to extend his congratulations to Dr Young on behalf of him and his wife.

"We wish her and (her husband) Professor Graeme Nimmo RFD as much fulfilment from the role as Kaye and I have enjoyed," the Governor wrote.

LOOK BACK: QUEENSLAND'S FIVE MOST RECENT GOVERNORS

LENEEN FORDE

Jul 29, 1992-Jul 29, 1997

Leneen Forde. Picture: Bruce Long.

A lawyer who established the Queensland Women Lawyers Association, Ms Forde was named Queenslander of the Year in 1991 in recognition of her contribution to the advancement of women. Appointed during the Goss government, Forde was the first woman to become the state's governor.

PETER ARNISON

Jul 29, 1997-Jul 29, 2003

Peter Arnison.

Major General Arnison served in the Australian Army in a variety of roles, including Commander 3rd Brigade, Commander 1st Division and as Land Commander, before his retirement in 1996. He was appointed governor during the Borbidge government.

QUENTIN BRYCE

Jul 29, 2003-Jul 29, 2008

Dame Quentin Bryce.

Ms Bryce was one of the first women accepted to the Queensland bar. She was also the first woman to be a faculty member of the law school at the University of Queensland, before serving in a range of roles, including as the Federal Sex Discrimination Commissioner.

Ms Bryce was appointed governor during the Beattie government and would go on to become the governor-general of Australia.

PENELOPE WENSLEY

Jul 29, 2008-Jul 29, 2014

Penelope Wensley. Picture: Jono Searle.

Ms Wensley joined the Australian Foreign Service in 1968, where she would hold a number of distinguished roles. She served as the Ambassador to France, the High Commissioner to India, as well as Ambassador to the United Nations. She was appointed governor during the Bligh government.

PAUL DE JERSEY

Jul 29, 2014-present

Governor Paul de Jersey

Mr de Jersey was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland in 1985 when he was 36-years-old, and would go on to become the Chief Justice of Queensland in 1998. He was appointed governor in 2014 during the Newman government.

