Basketbrawl: ‘Slap on wrist for mob assault’

Twitter photo from Jamie Cauchi of Chris Goulding during a fight with the Filipino basketball team. "To be fair, Chris Goulding did headbutt the fists of at least four players and officials while lying on the ground."

STUNNED his client was handed a ban after being the victim of an assault that could have resulted in his death, Chris Goulding's manager has slammed FIBA's findings into the on-court brawl in the Philippines.

Daniel Moldovan tweeted a short statement describing the one match ban handed to Goulding yesterday as "disturbing and shocking" and said he would be seeking legal council.

"I am extremely disappointed in the ruling handed down by FIBA. Chris Goulding neither provoked or retaliated to a vicious mob assault and has been suspended by FIBA. This is quite simply disgraceful.

"However the most disturbing aspect of FIBA's ruling is the fact that Assistant Coash Joseph Uichico, who in my opinion, is guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm that could have easily resulted in the death of Chris Goulding, has been given a 3 game suspension.

"What message is FIBA sending to children all over the world when a violent and non-sensical act such as this is given nothing more than a slap on the wrist? Uichico should never be allowed to coach a FIBA sanctioned game again."

Moldovan is not the only one to vent his fury, Thon Maker disagreed with the international match ban handed down by FIBA for his role in the basket-brawl against the Philippines, saying a lack of security at the World Cup qualifier meant he needed to protect his teammates.

While Maker noted his respect for FIBA, he used Twitter to explain his involvement in the fight, which has also resulted in bans for 10 Philippines players (a total of 35 games), their assistant coach (three), and head coach Vincent 'Chot' Reyes (one and a fine).

"I disagree with their decision to sanction me for three games," Maker said.

"I tried to break up a conflict, but without security things quickly devolved into a very dangerous situation where I needed to act to protect my teammates and myself from imminent harm.

"As a human being I cannot turn my back on anyone, Australian or Filipino, teammate or not, who is being attacked by a mob without the adequate help of security."

The Milwaukee Bucks star said his focus would turn to preparing for the forthcoming NBA season and did not say if he would appeal his ban. Kickert put out a statement on Thursday through his NBL side the Sydney Kings, accepting his penalty.

Basketball Australia are unlikely to appeal the FIBA bans and have scheduled a board meeting for Friday.

BA received a 100,000 Swiss francs (A$135,000) fine for removing floor decals during training on the day prior to the game and their part in the third-quarter incident.

