Hollywood heavyweight Chris Hemsworth secretly flew in to a university to film a documentary about an unusual sport.
Chris Hemsworth choppers into university

by Amber Macpherson
5th Feb 2020 2:39 PM
HOLLYWOOD heavyweight Chris Hemsworth flew his chopper in to a Gold Coast university yesterday to film a documentary about an unusual water sport.

The Byron Bay-based movie star landed his private helicopter at Southport Griffith University's sports oval at 10.30am and spent two hours at pool, documenting the university's underwater hockey sporting team.

Onlookers were treated to glimpses of the heart-throb in casual clothes, as well as sporting scuba fins, a mask and blue boardshorts.

"Chris Hemsworth is filming at #griffithuni today, and my morning lecture room overlooked the fun. Who knew #underwaterhockey was a thing?!" Ruth HB posted on Instagram.

Mr Hemsworth is rumoured to be filming a new science docuseries for National Geographic called Limitless, which seeks to "expand our knowledge on how to live healthier, longer lives".

As part of the show, Mr Hemsworth will undertake both mental and physical challenges to push the science and himself to the limits of human potential.

Chris Hemsworth made an appearance at Griffith University yesterday to film part of his new docuseries Limitless. Photo: Snapchat
Chris Hemsworth made an appearance at Griffith University yesterday to film part of his new docuseries Limitless. Photo: Snapchat

National Geographic said that the series will showcase extraordinary examples of longevity science from around the world, from centenarian martial artists through to how navy seals conquer stress.

Rocky Creek Dam near Lismore, New South Wales was closed to the public over the weekend with Mr Hemsworth's presence and subsequent documentary filming understood to be the reason behind the controversial closure.

