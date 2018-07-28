Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Hemsworth, just casually working out.
Chris Hemsworth, just casually working out.
Celebrity

Chris Hemsworth’s insane shirtless workout video

by Nick Bond
28th Jul 2018 11:26 AM

CHRIS Hemsworth, how DARE you.

The Aussie actor and actual man mountain is up to his old Instagram thirst-trappin' ways, this time posting an outdoor workout video as he prepares for his role in the upcoming Men In Black 4.

Hemsworth is shown on a field in London, sparring with personal trainer Luke Zocchi - sans shirt, of course.

It's … a lot to process:

Even his muscles have muscles.
Even his muscles have muscles.

Hemsworth has form in this area, of course: Last year he posted a similarly sweaty, shirtless workout video that had fans losing their minds and has so far racked up almost 5 million views.

Honestly, we'd almost be tempted to (enviously) accuse him of being a self-obsessed Insta-fit wanker … if he wasn't frequently hilarious and goofy on the 'gram too.

Honestly, Hemsworth, what gives you the right?!?

How you get that Thor body: Topless boxing, apparently.
How you get that Thor body: Topless boxing, apparently.
 
chris hemsworth viral video workout

Top Stories

    The countdown is on as the biggest yachts of all head north

    The countdown is on as the biggest yachts of all head north

    News Keppel Bay Marina prepares for the excitement and glamour of ocean yacht racing

    • 28th Jul 2018 11:30 AM
    Fighting words to negligent boat owners 'You are on notice'

    premium_icon Fighting words to negligent boat owners 'You are on notice'

    News LAUGA: Our taskforce will be coming after them

    • 28th Jul 2018 11:36 AM
    CQ mum's incredible triathlon goal to face her greatest fear

    premium_icon CQ mum's incredible triathlon goal to face her greatest fear

    Sport LEARNING to swim at 37, Mara O'Reilly is inspiring friends, family.

    • 28th Jul 2018 11:30 AM
    Man taken to hospital after crash in Yeppoon CBD

    Man taken to hospital after crash in Yeppoon CBD

    News A 52-year-old male was taken to hospital

    • 28th Jul 2018 12:01 PM

    Local Partners