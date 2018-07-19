Hemsworth’s sexy birthday video for wife

AUSSIE heart-throb Chris Hemsworth has wished his wife Elsa Pataky a happy birthday with a seriously swoon-worthy video of the pair salsa dancing.

The Thor star and his model partner flaunted their impressive dance moves as they rocked out to Despacito while celebrating Elsa's 42nd birthday.

The loving couple, who have been married since 2010, are seen busting their moves at an unknown location in Spain surrounded by picturesque rolling hills, while friends can be heard laughing at them in the background.

The 'God of Thunder' is heard instructing his giggling wife on what to do as he takes control, dipping and swirling her around in the hilarious routine.

Elsa also took to Instagram to thank people for well wishes, posting a selfie with her hubby alongside the caption: "Best birthday ever, with all the people I love, especially this one, always making me laugh!"

The pair have three young children together, India Rose, six, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, four. The family live a normal life away from the bright lights of Hollywood at their stunning multimillion-dollar Byron Bay retreat in northern NSW.

Hemsworth wanted to move back to Australia in order to give his children a humble upbringing, but regularly travels overseas for his long line of film works.

He was photographed shooting his latest film Men in Black 4 in London just two weeks ago, sporting polished black shoes and sunnies with a smart white shirt.

The 34-year-old will play an agent in Sony's spin-off of the popular alien comedy franchise.

Chris during location filming for the new Men In Black spin off movie, in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

He will also appear as Thor again in next year's hugely anticipated Avengers 4, the sequel to Infinity War.