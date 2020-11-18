Chris Hooper claims victory, unofficially

Chris Hooper said he had completed the documents required for him to become Rockhampton mayor.

POTENTIAL mayor Chris Hooper claimed victory on social media this evening, though Rockhampton Regional Council denied anything had been made official.

Mr Hooper wrote on Facebook that “Rockhampton’s beloved “Pineapple” is now the official mayor of his town”.

He said he was “ looking forward to being sworn in on Thursday,” and then went to the council chambers to make his case.

But council CEO Evan Pardon said he had not yet been given the proper documents.

“Under the Local Government Act 2009,” he said, “the Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) must give a vacancy notice to the runner up and if they accept, the ECQ is required to notify me directly, which I have yet to receive.”

Mr Hooper said he had filled out the vacancy notice accepting the mayoral position and sent it back to the ECQ

“That’s all done,” he said.

He said he was concerned the State Government would change the relevant legislation before his swearing-in.

The ECQ was not available for comment.