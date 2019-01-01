Heat must be ‘fearless’ to save season

Chris Lynn and Sixers skipper Moses Henriques ahead of their Gold Coast clash. Picture Glenn Hampson

HEAT captain Chris Lynn has urged his team to play "fearless cricket" despite Brisbane still searching for their first win of the Big Bash League season.

The Heat will make their third appearance of the summer against the Sydney Sixers at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

Brisbane has been hamstrung by a misfiring batting unit after being bowled out inside 20 overs in losses to Adelaide and Hobart.

The Heat have a one-dimensional top order with Max Bryant, Brendon McCullum and Lynn regarded as crash-and-bash batters.

The middle order is regularly left to pick up the scraps after a poor start but Lynn is adamant the Heat do not need to change their aggressive ways.

"Our message to them is to keep playing fearless cricket," he said.

"The moment you go into your shell, especially in this format, you're going to struggle.

Chris Lynn is urging the Heat to go on the attack. Picture: Peter Wallis

"We want to go out and play with freedom. We're out there to be confident and back our players.

"I don't want our boys going into their shell. We're going to play fear-free cricket. We've got the matchwinners.

"You've got to take the good with the bad. We're going to score 250 one game or might be bowled out for 80.

"We're asking for a little bit more ownership from the batters."

Despite the losses, the only changes to the Heat's 13-man squad are the return of fast bowler James Pattinson, after he attended a friend's wedding last match, and addition of batsman Alex Ross.

Middle-order batsman Sam Heazlett is facing the axe after producing scores of 2 and 0 but the Heat will mostly show faith in a team that is yet to produce.

"It is Twenty20 so you have to show faith," Lynn said.

"The more successful teams over the years have been the stable teams so we've gone with that theory.

The Gold Coast will get another taste of Big Bash cricket. Picture by Glenn Hampson.

"We need the matchwinner to be in our changeroom rather than theirs.

"We've traditionally been slow starters in the BBL so hopefully we can turn that around.

"It might seem like we're behind the eight-ball but we can get momentum with a lot of games to go."

Another loss would be a disaster for the Heat's title hopes and Sixers captain Moises Henriques said Sydney fancied their chances.

"They're a very dangerous team," he said.

"They've always got runs in them. You feel no matter what total you get, it's not safe. But you always feel like you're a bit of a chance as well.

"They're the sort of team that can win by plenty but can lose as well.

"Their best players will start to rise to the occasion soon."