Chris Walker clocks up 1,000kms by foot as he hits Rocky

Former NRL player Chris Walker in Rockhampton during his walk from Cairns to the Gold Coast raising money for charity.

Walking into Rockhampton having clocked up just over 1,000kms by foot, Chris Walker is on the home stretch.

The former NRL player embarked on a journey to walk 1,757 kilometres from Cairns to the Gold Coast over 66 days.

The walk is raising awareness and funds for the Beyond Blue, RizeUp Australia and the Alcohol and Drug Foundation charities.

The walk has taken a toll on his body, having gone through seven pairs of shoes and suffering from sciatic pain in the past week.

To reach the 1,000km mark was a real milestone.

“Especially coming down the Marlborough stretch, there was some stretches there that went for 9.5kms straight which virtually took two hours to walk in a straight line,” he said.

“To reach that goal of 1,000kms, I can see the downhill run now, I can almost smell my bed for when I get home for the first time in 66 days.”

Mr Walker said it had been more mentally challenging than he expected, but he had been able to push through with the help of the team of around half a dozen around him.

“I did know that I would have to bite down on my mouthguard as they say and grin and bear but just mentally, coming in and doing it every single day gets to you a little bit down,” he said.

“With the team that I have got, the mindset and the people that I have met, it has been amazing.”

A former player of State of Origin, he played for Queensland in all six games in 2001 and 2002.

He said this walk was a “different beast”.

“To do it in day in and day out, mentally 30kms a day, it’s a lot different than State of Origin,” he said.

“Next Wednesday I will hopefully be sitting back with my team and hopefully the Queensland boys run around our Townsville stadium and get the job done.”

Taking some time out, the team has been staying at the Criterion Hotel.

“I hear the Pop Up Polo is on Saturday so it might be an opportunity for myself and my team to have a day off, just enjoy ourselves and feel normal again,” he said.

His next destination will be Gladstone and he will continue on to Brisbane where he will walk onto the field for State of Origin game two.

The walk will finish on June 30 at Surfers Paradise.

Follow his walk here or donate to the cause.