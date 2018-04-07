Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Waller. Picture: Getty Images
Chris Waller. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Waller’s Coast stable strikes again

by Mark Oberhardt AAP
7th Apr 2018 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Sydney trainer Chris Waller's first Toowoomba victory would not rate highly on his list of achievements but his winner Another Dollar could be headed to bigger things.

The three-year-old ($3.80) made it two wins from four starts when she beat a field of older horses in the fillies and mares benchmark 75 (1300m) on Saturday. It was Waller's 30th overall Queensland winner and his 25th metropolitan victory from his Gold Coast stable, which he opened in August.

Waller trains the daughter of top Kiwi sire Ocean Park for a syndicate headed by one of his biggest owners, Frank Cook.

Waller's Queensland stable manager, Paul Shailer, said Another Dollar loomed as winter carnival horse.

"We thought she might have had a bit of class on them today and she has done a good job to beat the more experienced mares," he said.

"We can start to look at the better races in the winter carnival over a bit of ground."

chris waller horse racing
Gallery: Were you snapped at CapriCon?

Gallery: Were you snapped at CapriCon?

Family Fun Hundreds of locals flocked to check out the pop culture convention

Police break up brawl near North Rockhampton hotel

Police break up brawl near North Rockhampton hotel

Crime A 'group of drunk people' were involved the police report.

Emergency services respond to stolen vehicle on fire

Emergency services respond to stolen vehicle on fire

Crime The vehicle was ablaze this morning in Port Curtis.

Colts size up for first win of the season

Colts size up for first win of the season

Rugby Union Rockhampton Rugby Union team prepares for weekend Biloela face off

  • 7th Apr 2018 5:00 PM

Local Partners