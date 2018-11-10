Former AFL player arrested after alleged crime spree

FORMER AFL footballer Chris Yarran has been charged with assault and obstruction in relation to a series of car crashes that took place in several suburbs on Friday night.

It has been alleged the 27-year-old stole a car, was involved in a crash, fled, stole another car and then fled the scene again before being apprehended by police outside the Pan Pacific Hotel in Perth Friday night.

At a bedside hearing transmitted to Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday, the court was told Mr Yarran, who had been taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment, was unable to be roused.

The magistrate said he was fine to proceed with the matter in Mr Yarran's absence after hearing from the police prosecutor that they did not oppose bail because the accused man had a limited criminal record with only one violent offence - one count of assault occasioning bodily harm from 2009 - against his name.

The duty lawyer who spoke to Mr Yarran earlier on Saturday said Mr Yarran told him he had been injured from the incident but not seriously and might be released "today or tomorrow".

Former Carlton star Chris Yarran. Picture: Wayne Ludbey

Police allege at about 7.30pm on Friday a man in his 60s gave a lift to a man that was known to him, Mr Yarran, in his white Kia Rio sedan.

During the journey, police said the driver was asked to pull over in Turnstone St in Alkimos before being threatened and forced out of his vehicle. The Kia left the area.

Shortly after, about 8.30pm, a Kia Rio drove through traffic lights at the intersection of Reid Highway and Mirrabooka Ave and crashed into the back of a black Holden Cruze, causing both vehicles to spin before the Kia Rio crashed into the front of a Toyota Camry. No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

Police allege Mr Yarran left the scene on foot, attempting to steal cars of people who were providing assistance at the scene of the crash.

He continued along Mirrabooka Ave towards Nollamara Ave, where he assaulted a man aged in his 40s and stole his white Toyota Corolla hatchback, police alleged.

Chris Yarran in action for Swan Districts’ reserves last year. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

It will be alleged that at about 10.15pm, police located a Corolla parked on Hill St in Perth that had been reported as stolen. Upon approaching the car, police say the driver exited the vehicle and ran on to Adelaide Terrace.

Mr Yarran was apprehended and taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment, reported police.

A highly touted junior out of Swan Districts, Yarran was drafted 10 years ago this month by Carlton with pick six in the national draft.

Yarran made 119 appearances for Carlton before being traded to Richmond in 2015. But he never played a game for the Tigers amid dealing with mental health issues.

During the bedside hearing on Saturday, Mr Yarran was granted bail with a $1000 personal undertaking to reappear on November 20.