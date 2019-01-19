Chrissy and John spill on their ‘biggest fight’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week. Picture: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got into what they call the "biggest fight ever" while attending Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Italian wedding in 2014.

Speaking about their blowout, which was not reported on at the time, Teigen, 33, and Legend, 40, revealed this week on Watch What Happens Live that they can barely remember what sparked the feud.

"We try to think about this all the time," Teigen quipped. "It was a major blow out to the point where every time I see them I feel like apologising for it."

In 2014, Kardashian and West were married in a lavish ceremony that welcomed guests like Jaden Smith, Serena Williams, Common, Big Sean, Rachel Roy among others.

When asked if the bride and groom knew what was going on, Legend claimed they didn't, while Teigen said everyone was aware.

"I think I was really intimidated and I just think it came from a lot of insecurity and I just took it out on John," Teigen added. "It was just a lot of fabulous, amazing people in one room."

Teigen, who said she was drinking, said situations can snowball into major arguments.

The supermodel shared a few days ago that she and her EGOT-winning hubby don't often fight. But when they do, it's usually over communication issues.

"I get very passionate and loud, and he's very much a diffuser," she told Good Housekeeping. "But in the end, we're both apologisers; we don't like to dwell on the same thing."

