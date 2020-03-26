Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man accused of the Christchurch massacre in 2019 has changed his plea to guilty.
The man accused of the Christchurch massacre in 2019 has changed his plea to guilty.
Crime

Christchurch terrorist pleads guilty

26th Mar 2020 8:48 AM

The Australian man behind the Christchurch terror attack that killed 51 people has changed his plea to guilty, admitting he orchestrated the shootings at two mosques.

Brenton Tarrant was charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one terrorism charge over the March 15, 2019 attacks.

He originally pleaded not guilty but alerted his plea this morning, avoiding the need for a trial.

The matter will now proceed to sentencing, but a date is yet to be set.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
christchurch massacre court crime editors picks shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call is out to close CQ to non-essential SEQ travellers

        premium_icon Call is out to close CQ to non-essential SEQ travellers

        Politics Local representatives want to stop the COVID-19 spread to the region

        Car thief 'asking for world of trouble' carrying handgun

        premium_icon Car thief 'asking for world of trouble' carrying handgun

        News A CRIMINAL who stole the car of couple dealing with terminal cancer was introduced...

        New business owner faced with indefinite closure

        premium_icon New business owner faced with indefinite closure

        Clubs ‘I don’t what we will do … I am dipping into my personal savings.’

        One new case of COVID-19 in Central Queensland

        premium_icon One new case of COVID-19 in Central Queensland

        Breaking Details remain vague as the CQ tally rises.