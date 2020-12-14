Christian Shepherd joins Rockhampton mayoral race

Christian Shepherd announced he would run for Rockhampton mayor.

CHRISTIAN Shepherd declared over the weekend that he would compete in the Rockhampton mayoral race.

Mr Shepherd said he had it in mind to run for a long time, but “didn’t see any sense in announcing it before it was definitely happening”.

He said his focus would be on “financial stimulation” and that Rochampton needed policies to stimulate growth.

On Facebook he wrote that this would entail “lowered development fees, lowered rates, less red tape, less green tape, responsible spending and intuitive town planning.

“We should be booming with growth,” he said, “without prohibitive taxes and fees stifling investment.

“Local governments need to focus on what has been dubbed the ‘unsexy’ basics – providing quality roads, parks, sports fields, ample clean water and good town planning to future-proof infrastructure development.

“Rockhampton now has the chance to seize the day and ensure that we build a prosperous future for ourselves and the next generation – an achievement only a select few visionary leaders have done before.”

Mr Shepherd’s wrote that his election promises included:

– Expanding water treatment facilities to increase water services, particularly to Gracemere and Alton Downs.

– Developing a plan for water pipelines to Mount Morgan and agricultural centres.

– Decreasing or abolishing household water fees.

– Lowering household, commercial, and industrial rates, particularly where a service being charged is not being used or rendered

– Implementing a reduction of or moratorium on residential subdivision and residential construction fees.

– Introducing reduction targets for council departments to ensure that ratepayer funds are going as far as possible.

– Investment in small sport clubs and community groups.

– Investment in light commercial and industrial facilities.

– Instituting binding Local Buy policies for council spending.

– Continued investment in commercial assets, such as the Rockhampton Airport.

– Increased investment in regional road infrastructure.

– A development plan to support residential, commercial, and industrial growth while mitigating “suburban sprawl, haphazard growth spurts and traffic congestion”.

– “Solve” CBD parking and business vacancy problems.

– Increasing investment in controlling pest species of plants and animals and maintaining natural areas and parks.

– Rehabilitating Moores Creek as a community recreational asset and wildlife reserve.

– Conducting a feasibility study for a 3rd Fitzroy River bridge downstream of the barrage.

The Rockhampton Regional Council by-election will be held on January 23, 2021.