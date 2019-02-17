Christian's triumphant return to the game he loves

AWESOME: Rockhampton's Christian Hermann played his first game of rugby league on Friday after his remarkable recovery from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Christian Hermann made a triumphant return to rugby league on Friday, scoring a try in Brothers Blue's 70-4 win over Woorabinda at Victoria Park.

It has been an incredible journey back for the 13-year-old who, in May last year, was lying paralysed in a Brisbane hospital after being struck down for the second time by the nerve condition Guillain-Barré syndrome.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system attacks part of its peripheral nervous system.

Christian was placed in an induced coma because he could not breathe and was unable to move any part of his body from the neck down.

But the determined Rockhampton schoolboy fought back from the debilitating condition, amazing everyone with his remarkable recovery.

He loves his league and his desire to play again was a major motivator in his rehabilitation.

Christian said he could not have asked for anything better in his first game back.

"I was nervous but if I wasn't I would have been thinking there was something wrong,” he said post-match.

Brothers Blue players welcome teammate Christian Hermann back to the fold. Jann Houley

"I caught the ball from the first kick-off and that really helped settle the nerves.

"It was a good first game and to get a try was pretty good too.

"I was so glad I could play the first game of the season. The doctors didn't think I would make it back so it felt really good to be out there.”

Mum Kathryn Cordwell said it was both emotional and nerve-racking to see her brave boy back on the field.

"I was good until after the game. When he walked over to us I just lost it but I did manage to tell him how very proud I was of him,” she said.

"He was incredibly nervous before the game. He didn't sleep the night before but he assured me once he got out there he would be right.

"He was pumped after the game, he was so happy.

"There were plenty of people at the ground keen to welcome him back. Everyone was in disbelief, they did not anticipate he would be back so soon.

"It's insane when you think about how far he has come but once Christian starts fighting, that's it, there's no stopping him

"He is just so positive and gives it everything he's got and he's only going to get better from here.”