Christine takes home the wins at local CWA awards

NO RUSH: Christine Mackenzie with some of her winning creations at the QCWA competition division finals at Rockhampton Southside library this week. Vanessa Jarrett

"IF YOU finish anything in a hurry it will not look like it should.”

That is Gracemere Country Women's Association member Christine Mackenzie's top advice.

With an armful of wins from the QCWA competition division finals, Ms Mackenzie sat down with The Morning Bulletin to talk about her wins and her love for the community group.

Ms Mackenzie joined the CWA in Gracemere in 1991, when the branch opened.

Her mum was a member of the CWA in Dalby, Nambour and still is today in Parkwood and inspired her daughter to join.

She said the benefits of the club were second to none.

"The friendship and getting to know people ... if you are new in a town,” she said.

"I always had kids so I was able to make friends that way and associate with mums.”

Over the years Ms Mackenzie has seen the Gracemere club go through many ups and downs.

"It fluctuates, when we first started we had 15 to 20.

"We went down to six or seven and up to 12 or so now.”

Ms Mackenzie likes to get involved with the international study.

Every year each branch does a project book of the country they have studied.

Schools also get involved as students participate with project sheets and colouring-ins.

This years country is Lithuania in the southernmost of Europe's Baltic states, bordering Poland, Latvia and Belarus. The product of study is honey and they have made many food items with honey and even crochet bee items.

For the competition this year, Ms Mackenzie entered about 15 items.

"I try and put something in every category,” she said.

She took home four firsts in the handicraft and a few more in the knitting and crochet section, plus some other entries in floral art and embroidery.

"I don't care whether I win or lose, if you are lucky enough, you are lucky enough,” Ms Mackenzie said.

"I love my handicraft, doesn't matter what I do I am busy all the time.”

Her key advice was not to hurry when you are doing handicraft.

"Don't ever try and rush things,” she said.

