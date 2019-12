Baby Tayden with parents Amanda Gardner and Bryce Eade was born after 4am Christmas morning at the Rockhampton Hospital

Baby Tayden with parents Amanda Gardner and Bryce Eade was born after 4am Christmas morning at the Rockhampton Hospital

Tayden Russell Eade was in a hurry to be Rockhampton Hospital’s first Christmas baby.

Mum Amanda Gardner’s waters broke at 3.40am Wednesday morning and the baby was born at 4.44am, after his parents drove in from Yeppoon.

“We got here with only 14 minutes to spare,” said Dad Bryce Eade.

Tayden, who was due two days ago, is a little brother to Brianna, 8 and Carter, 4.