Christmas behind bars for mother of four on drugs charges

A ZILZIE mother of four children will spend Christmas behind bars after having her bail application refused in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Sharron Steadman, 29 was already on bail for drug charges when she was intercepted by police on December 3.

Police allege they found a pipe, a clipseal bag and three larger bags containing 20.2g of methamphetamines, scales and spoons.

She is charged with possession of dangerous drugs, utensils and property suspected of being used in relation to dangerous drugs.

Ms Steadman, who is unemployed, was being held in custody when she appeared in court to show cause as to why she should be granted bail.

Magistrate Cameron Press expressed concern that her children, aged between eight months and 11 years, were potentially being exposed to a drug environment.

During a search of her house on November 19, police found methamphetamines.

Two days later she was also charged with possession of a Taser.

Those charges will be heard in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in January.

Mr Press said that as she was already on bail and the evidence was strong that she had committed further drug related offences while on bail, she was an unacceptable risk.

He said the charges were serious and he couldn't find that she could show cause for bail.

Her bail application was refused and she will remain in custody until the most recent charges are heard on January 24.