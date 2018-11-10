Christmas comes early for CQ's Special Children

Thalia Kingston with her daughters Laila, Heidi and Indie at the 2018 Special Children's Christmas Party.

OUT for a day of fun hundreds of families packed out the Robert Schwarten Pavilion for this year's Rockhampton Special Children's Christmas Party.

Celebrating 25 years of the event, organisers were expecting 4,000 people to attend the invitation only event, which brings together families from across the region with children with special needs.

Providing a forum for families to come together, a place where parents can network and kids can create memories, the party has been a huge success since it started in 1993, with over 30,000 children invited over the years.

Mother of three Thalia Kingston travelled from Blackwater to attend the party with her girls; Laila (6), Heidi (4) and Indie (2).

Capra's players manned the game stations at the 2018 Special Children's Christmas Party. Maddelin McCosker

"It is our first year here so I wasn't sure what to expect but it is really great and the kids are really enjoying it,” she said.

"We will definitely be back next year.”

Making sure the Christmas Party was one families would remember for years to come, organisers pulled out all the stops with face painting, rides, food, performances from Ronald McDonald, and even an appearance from some super heroes, there was no shortage of fun activities.

The CQ Capras team also came along to support the event, with players signing shirts and posters and playing games with kids.

Capras players Dave Taylor, Bill Cullen and Jack Madden at the 2018 Special Children's Christmas Party. Maddelin McCosker

For some of the children seeing their local football idols in the flesh was the best part of the day.

For organiser Annemarie Hodson giving families a day where they can be together and create wonderful memories is what the party is all about.

"The party give these families a break from their day-to-day, and gives them memories of their children at a Christmas party with lots of other children,” she said.

For mum of one Christie Treanor attending the party with her daughter Kate for the first time was a way to get to know locals with similar stories.

Christie Treanor and her daughter Kate at the 2018 Special Children's Christmas Party. Maddelin McCosker

"We have had a really recent diagnosis of a rare genetic disorder,” she said.

"I heard about the party through BushKids and I wanted to have a bit of a look around.

"It's much bigger than I expected but it is absolutely brilliant.”