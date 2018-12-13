Christmas comes early for one CQ town

Santa and his helper brought smiles to the faces of Baralaba locals and patients at the hospital on December 8, before heading to the Baralaba Showgrounds where he delivered presents to the local kids.

BRINGING smiles to locals last weekend, Santa made an early visit to the lucky residents of Baralaba to help spread the holiday cheer.

Visiting patients at the Baralaba hospital, Santa (QFES Captain Robert Price) and his trusty elf (Baralaba Officer In Charge, Sergeant Ricky Zimitat, walked through the halls of the hospital visiting patients and speaking Christmas cheer.

Sharing home-made (elf made!) treats and a few smiles with folks who might have been having a slightly tougher time during the festive season.

After the hospital, Santa and his helper made their way to the Baralaba Showgrounds where they delivered presents to the good boys and girls of the Baralaba community.

Santa said it was lucky there were so many people on the Nice list this year as it made his job much easier.