Christmas comes early for Project Booyah

WHEN Joe Ramsay found out the Capricorn Christmas Trail would be donating all funds raised from its 2018 trail to Project Booyah, he was understandably stunned.

Called into a meeting with the organisers, Marion Collins and Rilla Evans from Inner Wheel, Mr Ramsay was expecting to have a quick chat with the ladies about Project Booyah.

After the Federal Government removed $700,000 of funding from the project in May this year, news of the donation was very welcome.

"We are extremely humbled and excited about it all," Mr Ramsay said.

"It is such a great opportunity for the youth we have to be involved with such a fantastic organisation but then to receive this generous donation will be another big step forward for us.

"I am a little bit speechless to be honest."

For the first time this year, the Rockhampton branch of Project Booyah is running the program for girls aged 15 - 16.

The ability to help young ladies in the area with successful early intervention programs is one that Mr Ramsay knows is important and receiving so much community support is a big help.

"Whichever group we take the community too is really supportive," he said.

"We are about halfway through, at week eight now and the girls are doing really well and things are going really positively, which is really good."

The girls will be taking part in this year's trail, helping to serve lunch at the Glenmore Homestead over the two days.

"The young ladies are really excited to get the opportunity to come and help out, but also to be involved with such a great organisation," Mr Ramsay said.

From the two previous Christmas Trails, Inner Wheel was able to donate around $26,000 to the Rockhampton Wahroonga Adolescent Wellness Program, an organisation which offers services to troubled youth.

The money raised by Inner Wheel from the Christmas Trail will be a great help for the kids.

"We will be able to use this money in so many different ways," Mr Ramsay said.

"Whether it is simple things like getting them a pair of shoes they may need for an interview or helping them get onto courses they need, and right up to helping them with their day to day lives, making sure they are involved with positive things.

"So it really will help in so many ways and it will help for a long time."

The Capricorn Christmas Trail is being held on October 27-28. Tickets can be purchased from the Pilbeam Theatre.