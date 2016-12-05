Christmas comes early for Rocky's Carl

ALL SMILES: Simone Mcleod, Polly White, Andrew Johnson, Janet George and Jasmine Brown from Access Recreation and Carl Richards.

CHRISTMAS has come early for Carl Richards thanks to the hard work of staff at Access Recreation Rockhampton.

Travelling has become a lot easier for Carl after he recently received a new $500 fold-up wheelchair.

The wheelchair, from Daniel's Surgical and Health Equipment, was purchased with funds raised at the Access Recreation Hoedown Throwdown.

Support Worker, Polly White said around 60 people supported the event to help Carl receive his new chair.

"Our goal was $500 but we ended up raising $670 which got us the wheelchair,” Ms White said.

"We are going to put the extra money towards a beach chair so that anyone in a wheelchair can enjoy the beach.”

Access Recreation provides support for people with disabilities and have been servicing the region for 27 years.

They work hard to help people achieve their goals and go above and beyond to give their clients better quality of life by providing the chance to experience things such as concerts, special events and even visiting a nightclub.