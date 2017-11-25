Menu
Christmas comes twice for Central Queensland

Zachary Walton and Trinity Hoolihan will be singing at Carols by Candlelight this weekend. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Zachary Walton and Trinity Hoolihan will be singing at Carols by Candlelight this weekend. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK101214acarols1
Sean Fox
by

CENTRAL Queensland is getting two helpings of Carols by Candlelight this festive season.

It has been revealed Rockhampton Regional Council will produce two concerts next month.

Carollers will have the opportunity to sing their hearts out at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday, December 6 before the Rockhampton Music Bowl hosts a second carols event on Saturday, December 9.

Acting Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said the concerts have been much-anticipated by Central Queenslanders.

"Carols by Candlelight has been part of our community for many years, and I know that a great many locals look forward to gathering with friends and family at the event,” he said.

"The Artistic Director of Carols by Candlelight, Melanie March has put together a wonderful evening of Christmas songs and carols starring local performers.”

"Of course there will be plenty of opportunity for audience members to join in with some great traditional Christmas carols.”

The Pilbeam Theatre concert is a ticketed event and will commence from 7pm.

Adults cost $12 while pensioners and children are $8.

Tickets are on sale now at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, Dial'n'Charge 4927 4111 and online at www.seeitlive.com.au.

The Music Bowl concert will commence from 7pm with gates to open at 5pm and entry by gold coin donation. Attendees will be given another treat as the Luna Markets will be held from 5pm at the Music Bowl.

LIT UP: Carols by Candlelight will be held Satuday, December 12 at the Rockhampton Music Bowl.
LIT UP: Carols by Candlelight will be held Satuday, December 12 at the Rockhampton Music Bowl. Contributed

Proceeds from the concerts will go to Anglicare Central Queensland.

Carols by Candlelight is a Rockhampton Regional Council event supported by The Morning Bulletin, WIN Television, Triple M and other local businesses.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
