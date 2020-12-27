Christmas Day alleged stabbing victim’s link to Central Qld

Warren Toby, 53-year-old man at North Ipswich, was allegedly murdered by a 33-year-old Woodridge man who was the partner of Mr Toby's daughter - Photo Supplied Facebook

A MAN who died after an alleged stabbing at Ipswich on Christmas Day went to a school in Central Queensland.

Warren Toby, 53, died after a stabbing incident at Hall St, at Brassall.

Police were called to the Hall St address at Brassall just before 12am on Friday.

Paramedics also attended the private residence just after 11.40pm.

Mr Toby’s Facebook account, which was updated earlier this month, revealed he went to Mount Morgan State High School and was from Mount Morgan.

A number of his Facebook friends, including family members, were also from Mount Morgan.