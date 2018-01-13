Christmas Day drink driver does circles before crash

Keagan Brian Darcy Freeman, 25, pleaded guilty on January 10 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving, one of driving an unregistered vehicle, one of driving an uninsured vehicle and one of fail to stop at the scene of a crash and provide particulars.

HE GOT into an argument with someone on Christmas Day and to 'cool down', he hopped into his car and drove drunk in circles before crashing into a fence.

Keagan Brian Darcy Freeman, 25, pleaded guilty on January 10 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving, one of driving an unregistered vehicle, one of driving an uninsured vehicle and one of fail to stop at the scene of a crash and provide particulars.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were called to a Rockhampton street on Christmas Day at 11.30pm to a vehicle crash.

He said when police arrived, Freeman was still at the property and appeared grossly intoxicated with slurred speech.

The court heard Freeman told police he had been drinking with family before the argument and had jumped into his car, drove in circles in the street before crashing into the fence of the house he lived in.

Freeman had a BAC reading of 0.178.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said Freeman, a father of four, lived at the property with his mother and sister.

The court heard the last charge was laid as a result of Freeman not providing his particulars to his neighbours whose fence was also damaged in the crash.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Freeman to pay $1500 in fines and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.