Crime

Christmas Day drug driver had meth and marijuana in system

Kerri-Anne Mesner
15th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
A man turned to using drugs after a divorce and it landed him in hot water when he was caught driving after his licence expired.

Clayton Tate O’Keeffe pleaded guilty on March 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of driving unlicensed and drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mick Ruddiman said police intercepted O’Keeffe driving on Dean St on Christmas Day.

He said checks revealed O’Keeffe’s licence expired on October 20, 2020.

O’Keeffe had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system.

O’Keeffe told the court he had just gone through a divorce.

Magistrate Cameron Press said O’Keeffe had a conviction for a similar offence from 2018.

He disqualified O’Keeffe from driving for five months and issued fines totalling $850.

