Christmas food ideas that won’t break the budget

It's been a tough year for many, and Australians will be looking for a little more luxury this festive season.

As households are expected to spend Christmas at home, Coles is launching more than 275 traditional foods and new-fashioned favourites to help diversify the choices and also lower the cost of easy entertaining.

A range of gourmet Christmas foods will be available at Coles from late October. Picture: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images.

Its Christmas range (available from late October) includes a variety of budget-friendly gourmet foods and show-stopping desserts prepared by prominent chefs.

The products are fit for the festivities and features prosciutto wrapped saddle of lamb, crackling pork loin with festive stuffing, butterflied truffle chicken and stuffed salmon roast.

Desserts include a chocolate and hazelnut mousse, spiced rum pudding and the passionfruit and white chocolate mousse.

"We've been working on a centrepiece salmon roast for the past three Christmases and we finally got one to wow customers with," senior development chef Michael Weldon said.

Desserts include a chocolate and hazelnut mousse and spiced rum pudding. Picture: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images.

"It's two beautiful pieces of salmon with a stuffing made of feta, spinach, parsley, leek and lemon with a load of breadcrumbs and butter."

Chefs Courtney Roulston and Luke Mangan recently revealed the new range in Sydney.

"The rum spiced pudding is a showstopper and is set to be one of the most talked about Christmas desserts," Courtney said.

Chefs Luke Mangan and Courtney Roulston unveil Coles’ Christmas products at its media launch. Picture: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images.

"It's packed with vine fruits, diced pineapple, cider and rum and finished with a whole candied pineapple slice."

Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market and Vintage Cellars have also tailored their Christmas ranges with new beverages, including Tinnies Ultra Low Alcohol Hoppy Ale and Pure Origin Tasmanian Vodka.

Customers can redeem their flybuys points and collect a MasterChef knife. Picture: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images.

From November 4, customers can earn 'MasterChef knife credits' by scanning their flybuys card when they spend $20 or more in one transaction in store or online.

Once customers have earned enough credits, they can redeem them in store to collect a stainless-steel utility, santoku, bread, cook's or steak knife from the MasterChef collection.

LIST OF COLES CHRISTMAS PRODUCTS AVAILABLE NOW

• Coles Finest Spiced Rum Pudding 800g, $12

• Coles Festive Fruit Mince Pies 360g, $4

• Coles Finest Luxury Fruit Mince Crumble Mini Tarts 220g, $5

• Coles Finest Luxury Salted Caramel Mini Tarts 200g, $5

• Christmas Belgian Chocolate Santa Hollows, $2.50 each

• Raspberry & Dark Chocolate Soft Nougat 100g, $4

• Coles Chorizo Pigs in Blankets 360g, $10

LIST OF COLES CHRISTMAS PRODUCTS AVAILABLE FROM LATE OCTOBER

• Coles Prosciutto Wrapped Saddle of Australian lamb with Cranberry, Orange and Caramelised Onion Stuffing

• Coles Crackling Pork Loin Roast with Apple, Cranberry and Thyme Stuffing (with Sow Stall Free Australian Pork)

• Coles Butterflied Truffle Chicken (with RSPCA-approved chicken)

• Coles Finest Turkey Cushion with Couscous Apple & Cranberry (with free range RSPCA Approved Hunter Valley Australian Turkey Breast)

• Coles Tasmanian Stuffed Salmon Roast, 750g

• Coles Finest Chocolate and Hazelnut Mousse, 710g

• Coles Finest Passionfruit and White Chocolate Mousse, 750g

• Plant Based Vanilla Sponge Pudding with Rich Chocolate Sauce

• Cauliflower Cheese Parcel

• Coles Rudolph Macaron Kit (6 Pack)

• Gingerbread Ice cream Sticks 400mL 4 pack

• Coles Rustic Pavlova 400g

Originally published as Christmas food ideas that won't break the budget