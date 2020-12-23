Christmas fundraiser helps those affected by cancer

The team at Suncorp Bank in North Rockhampton is giving the gift of hope this Christmas to Queenslanders affected by cancer through an employee-led fundraiser.

Many Suncorp employees in Central and North Queensland will be donating $1 a day to Cancer Council Queensland, with the amount dollar matched by Suncorp.

The fundraiser aims to spread awareness, cheer and support during a time difficult for many Queenslanders living with cancer.

Suncorp Senior Relationship Manager Richard Smith said the team decided to get involved to make a difference within the community.

“Brighter Futures is Suncorp’s group-wide employee giving program, which inspires and enables Suncorp employees to make a difference in the communities where we live and work,” Mr Smith said.

“Every two years, partnerships with Local Community Partners are chosen by Suncorp employees, with these partnerships addressing some of the biggest issues our people and communities are facing, including cancer.”

The team at Suncorp is also calling out to locals to get involved in fundraising where possible.

“Every little bit counts, donate or contribute what you can afford, volunteer and get involved,” Mr Smith said.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Ms Chris McMillan thanked the Suncorp team for its generous support.

“As an ongoing supporter of Cancer Council Queensland, Suncorp have been an integral part of our mission to reduce the burden of cancer on the community,” Ms McMillan said.

“Donations from fundraisers, such as the Suncorp Brighter Futures 2020 Festive Giving Campaign, are directed into lifesaving cancer research for better treatment options, prevention programs, and local support services for those affected.”