Christmas gift trends emerge as Rocky shoppers spend big

Rockhampton shops are seeing an increase in shoppers this Christmas.

ROCKHAMPTON Christmas sales are busier than ever this year, despite economists predicting a dire shopping trend this silly season.

With low wages continuing to eat into family budgets, shoppers have struggled to keep up with the expensive festive season, with department stores across the country expected to be hit the hardest.

This comes amid the recent voluntary administration of Harris Scarfe.

However, Rockhampton retailers seem to be immune to the shopping downturn, with many local stores reporting one of their busiest Christmas shopping weeks in years.

QBD The Bookshop manager Cassey Robertson said reading is “back in force again” this year, with book sales going through the roof and foot traffic expected to continue growing leading up to Christmas.

“It’s been one of those Christmases where everyone is getting a book, for babies right up to people in their 70s,” she said.

“It’s been incredibly busy. Books are alive and well for Christmas.

“There’s a broad range (of popular categories). It’s everything to kids books to self-help books.

“Everything is selling really well.”

One of the most popular books for the store which is flying off the shelves is ABIA Book of the Year Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton.

“It’s a sensational book,” Ms Robertson said.

“Everyone is finding the joy of reading again.

“Kids are able to use their imaginations and get lost in a book. Same for adults.”

Despite a love of literature on most people’s shopping lists, electrical goods are also popular for shoppers.

Thomo’s Betta Electrical manager Chris Thomasson said this week had been a bit busier than this time last year.

“It has been quite busy all month with plenty of people coming in through the doors,” he said.

“There are plenty of people out looking for Christmas gift ideas.”

The most popular items include cordless stick vacuums which are available across a few different brands, remote control cars and boats, motorised toys, and Webber barbecues.

The store’s pick up in interest could also be down to a competition currently ­running, which gives every shopper who spends $200 in store an entry into a competition to win a $24k camper trailer. The winner will be drawn on January 4, with entries closing the same day.

Cotton On manager ­Rosalie Curran said the number of shoppers through her doors has picked up in the past week, with end of week sales busier than last year.

“What’s been selling are my towels (only $20 at the moment), dresses, men’s graphic tees (3 for $30), Hoff shorts, Disney princess dresses, and Licenced boys tees,” she said.

“In the body section, what’s selling well is sleep wear (3 for $30), followed by silky gowns ($20).”