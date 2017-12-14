Menu
Christmas Grinches steal North Rocky playground equipment

Michelle Gately
HEARTLESS thieves have stolen playground equipment from a Rockhampton park just months after it was installed.

Councillor Tony Williams said he was disappointed to see the joey swing, designed to allow parents and young children to swing together, had been taken from Rigarlsford Park.

The installation was suggested by several parents during Cr Williams' public consultation on how the park could be improved with $10,000 revenue from the leasing of a nearby site to Telstra.

The swing was installed as the first project funded by the lease in August, but went missing some time during the past two weeks.

Cr Williams said the theft was covered by the council's vandalism and graffiti prevention policy, where a reward of up to $1000 can be claimed if information leads to a conviction.

He said the theft was particularly disappointing leading up to Christmas.

Council are waiting to replace the swing, with the cost of replacement coming out of the ordinary budget.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
