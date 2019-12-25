Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Christmas in Rockhampton

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

While some headed to Central Queensland churches to mark the occasion of Christmas, other families aimed for the nearest, shadiest spot.

Photos
View Gallery

Mike Paterson, who drove up from Brisbane, spent Christmas morning in the Discovery Park water playground on Musgrave Street before spending the day with relatives.

He’s noticed the difference in Central Queensland since attending a school reunion last year.

“It’s so dry all up the highway,” he said.

“Normally, you see bits that are green and bits that are dry but not this year.”

Mike, who has seven siblings, was raised in Rockhampton and attended Christian Brothers.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carnarvon Gorge open despite rumours of closure from drought

        premium_icon Carnarvon Gorge open despite rumours of closure from drought

        News ‘We are surrounded by drought affected areas, but the gorge is lush and green.’

        Knife-wielding robber demands smokes and cash

        premium_icon Knife-wielding robber demands smokes and cash

        News Around 2am, a man robbed a local servo of cash, smokes with a knife

        Five men in custody in relation to week-long crime spree

        premium_icon Five men in custody in relation to week-long crime spree

        News Rocky crime spree nears an end as police investigations continue

        Did the message sink in for this drug user?

        premium_icon Did the message sink in for this drug user?

        Crime A MAGISTRATE’S warning to Robert John Edward Richards was very clear.