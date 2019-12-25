Christmas in Rockhampton

While some headed to Central Queensland churches to mark the occasion of Christmas, other families aimed for the nearest, shadiest spot.

Mike Paterson, who drove up from Brisbane, spent Christmas morning in the Discovery Park water playground on Musgrave Street before spending the day with relatives.

He’s noticed the difference in Central Queensland since attending a school reunion last year.

“It’s so dry all up the highway,” he said.

“Normally, you see bits that are green and bits that are dry but not this year.”

Mike, who has seven siblings, was raised in Rockhampton and attended Christian Brothers.