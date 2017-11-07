Christmas joy comes early to Rocky with parade next week

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Rocky's streets will be filled with joy as the 2017 Christmas Parade commences next Thursday at 5:30pm.

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Rocky's streets will be filled with joy as the 2017 Christmas Parade commences next Thursday at 5:30pm. Chris Ison ROK101116cxmasparade4

THE countdown to Christmas has already begun.

The 23rd annual Christmas Parade hosted by Cancer Council Queensland and Stockland Rockhampton will deck the halls with excitement when it takes place next Thursday.

It will commence at 5.30pm at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds before the parade travels along Musgrave St and finish with a Christmas concert at Stockland Rockhampton.

Cancer Council CEO Ms McMillan said the parade was a great opportunity to not only celebrate Christmas but to support a great cause.

"Everyone loves a bit of Christmas cheer around town, and the parade has become a real highlight for many locals,” she said.

Ms McMillan said the event has become a highlight on the region's calendar.

She encouraged locals to register a float to help "make a vital difference in the lives of Queenslanders affected by cancer”.

Funds raised from registration fees for the Christmas Parade will go towards Cancer Council's research, prevention programs and support services.

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Andrew Provan said he was thrilled to partner with Cancer Council again for the parade.

"The Rockhampton Christmas Parade is a great event to celebrate the start of the festive season, promoting strong community connections for the people of Rockhampton,” he said.

The overall Best Dressed Float will win a $500 Stockland gift card and a $100 Cancer Council Queensland retail store gift card.

The Best Dressed Float will be in split in three categories; business, schools and kindergartens and community groups.

The winner of each of these categories will win a $400 Stockland gift card with the runner-up to be awarded with a $100 Cancer Council Queensland retail store gift card.

To register a float, call Cancer Council Queensland's Rockhampton office on (07) 4932 8600.