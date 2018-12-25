Menu
L-R Dalini Muththuth-Thampi, John Abraham & Kugan Thambiraja at the Community Christmas Banquet on Christmas Day. Maddelin McCosker
Christmas lunch served with love for local community

25th Dec 2018 2:45 PM
CHRISTMAS Spirit was well and truly flowing at the 9th annual Community Christmas Banquet on Christmas Day.

Feeding the community, whether they be hungry, lonely, or just looking for somewhere to spend Christmas day, the banquet is open to all.

Event organiser, Linda Esguerra says the Volunteers Without Border event is becoming increasingly popular among the community.

SHARING THE SPIRIT: Community Christmas Banquet organiser Linda Esguerra says the event embodies the Volunteers without Borders motto "Less for self, more for others, enough for all". Maddelin McCosker

"When we started doing this we had about 14 people who came and last year we served about 500,” she said.

"Everything we serve has been donated, and it is is all run by volunteers.

"People call and say they'd like to donate, Teys Australia have donated more than 100kg of meat and they are doing a barbecue.

"We are overflowing with volunteers and we have enough food to feed the whole of Rockhampton.”

Saying how wonderful it has been to see the event grow, Ms Esguerra said she loves seeing people return year after year.

"It used to be for the homeless and refugees and now those refugees are members of the community and they are bringing their families,” she said.

"Now, it's not just for the homeless, It's for people who are alone or for families who don't really have anything to put on the table.

"It is a great celebration to see everyone together.”

Bringing the community together to celebrate it's diversity is one of Ms Esguerra's favourite parts of th event.

"Everyone wants to know if this is a catholic event and it's not,” she said.

"It is a community event, it is non denominational and we are so happy to offer this to the community.”

christmas 2018 community christmas banquet linda esguerra volunteers without borders
