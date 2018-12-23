Christmas memories remain alive at SAGE unit

Harvey Grant sings for patients spending their Christmas in the Rockhampton Hospital's Sub Acute Geriatric Evaluation (SAGE) unit

RACHAEL Saunders doesn't take memories of Christmas with family for granted.

Working with residents of Rockhampton Hospital's Sub Acute Geriatric Evaluation (SAGE) unit reminds her to create her own unforgettable family moments .

The 27 SAGE residents aged 65 and over are waiting for nursing home placements or home modifications, sometimes for lengthy stays.

As their Advanced Recreation officer, Ms Saunders provides stimulating and fun activities to make their hospital time more enjoyable.

She studied at Glenmore High School and via distance education before entering private practice for six years.

Now she's a mother of two children aged 18 months and three years old, her new Christmas tradition begins with a poolside lunch at her mother-in-law's place.

Then it's out to Gracemere for dinner and a sleepover with her grandmother, Margaret Bradshaw, whom Ms Saunders says taught her to love Christmas.

"Nanna inspired me with her love of decorating the tree and a great big roast dinner,” Ms Saunders said.

"My clients always tell me 'they're only little once' and this is what they'll be talking about in years to come,” she said.

"It's not about spending lots of money.”

The residents were reminiscing about old time 'guilty pleasures' when it came up they missed their greasy favourite, fish and chips.

"Personally I can't go past my Mum's shepherd's pie,” Ms Saunders said.

"The hospital does great nutritious meals but our clients wanted something different as a Christmas treat.”

She said she was "absolutely thrilled” when Samos fish cafe on Archer St as well as Dominos pizza took up the call and donated lunch for clients and staff alike.

The residents tucked into their choice of battered or crumbed fish with chips as well as pizza and garlic bread while they were serenaded by local musician Harvey Grant.

Mr Grant, who works in administration and also plays at the Leagues Club, volunteers to sing for the SAGE residents once a month.

Betty Ellis who says she is "87 or 88” used to teach ballroom dancing so she couldn't help get up and have a dance.

She remembers joining her two brothers and sister in travelling north from Sydney to visit grandparents on alternate Christmases.

"I got a big raggedy doll with blonde hair and blue eyes one year I used to carry around by one leg and take into bed with me every night,” Ms Ellis said.

"When I couldn't take her to school with me, I had the biggest tantrum: I cried and screamed and kicked.”

She remembers her family fishing off the rocks around Bondi but says "the girls never got to use the fishing rods.”

Ms Ellis never married after her fiance was killed two weeks before their wedding.

She worked in a factory making clothes for the army where she got in trouble for being too careful with the hems.

"I remember this story about a boy in Papua New Guinea who got shot when he tripped over the cuffs of his trousers which had come undone,” she said.

"I always finished off my work with a double knot like my Mum taught me.”

Ms Ellis several days helping Ms Saunders hang 1,200 Christmas baubles along the unit corridors and install a photo booth where visitors could join residents in taking photos.

When asked what she wants this Christmas Ms Ellis said "I don't really need anything.”

"I'm here and I'm okay and that's all I need.”